New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

The Associated Press
Created: November 16, 2021 08:41 PM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos.

Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred Oct. 29.

Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on the edge of a public road.

Pitman said the department has identified a suspect but not yet filed a case report.

No information was available on the bear’s gender or size.


