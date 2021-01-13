New Mexico agency settles with oil company in well case

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An oil company operating in northwestern New Mexico has agreed to pay a $25,000 civil penalty as part of a settlement.
The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department said Tuesday that a notice of violation had been issued to San Juan Resources, Inc. for failing to report and perform a proper investigation of a well’s potentially defective casing.
While there were no associated leaks or damages identified at the well in question, state officials said the case highlighted the importance of well integrity and proper reporting.
The state Oil Conservation Division also is requiring permanent fixes at the well site.
