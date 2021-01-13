New Mexico agency settles with oil company in well case | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Trump impeachment vote in the House after Capitol riots

New Mexico agency settles with oil company in well case

New Mexico agency settles with oil company in well case

The Associated Press
Created: January 13, 2021 07:20 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An oil company operating in northwestern New Mexico has agreed to pay a $25,000 civil penalty as part of a settlement.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department said Tuesday that a notice of violation had been issued to San Juan Resources, Inc. for failing to report and perform a proper investigation of a well’s potentially defective casing.

While there were no associated leaks or damages identified at the well in question, state officials said the case highlighted the importance of well integrity and proper reporting.

The state Oil Conservation Division also is requiring permanent fixes at the well site.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man completed anger management program days before he allegedly killed girlfriend
Man completed anger management program days before he allegedly killed girlfriend
AFR responds to fire at Dollar General, arson suspected
AFR responds to fire at Dollar General, arson suspected
High court weighs compensation for business restrictions
High court weighs compensation for business restrictions
Doctor shares what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
Doctor shares what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
Restaurants change business approach by launching 'ghost kitchens'
Restaurants change business approach by launching 'ghost kitchens'