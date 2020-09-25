New Mexico aggressively pushes Census response as deadline is extended

New Mexico faces challenges. Many rural areas do not have internet access.

"In a normal year, they'll send people out to these places, but of course we've got the pandemic so that's been limited in certain ways and a lot more of it has shifted to a self response mode of calling or going online," Stelnicki said.

According Stelnicki, more than 100 state employees have volunteered their time to make calls to people who have not responded to the Census. He added that they've made nearly 500,000 calls.

"We're proceeding as if we won't have that extra time because we don't want to take that chance," he said.

The Census count is tied to money that funds programs for New Mexicans.

"If you have an inaccurate representation of your population through the Census once a decade, you can't fix that," Stelnicki warned.

Click here to complete the Census