New Mexico airport finishes $9M upgrade to boost capacity | KOB 4
New Mexico airport finishes $9M upgrade to boost capacity

The Associated Press
Created: November 14, 2020 10:36 AM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — An airport in New Mexico’s border region has finished a $9 million upgrade aimed at increasing capacity.

Officials with the Doña Ana County International Jetport at Santa Teresa announced Thursday that the airport will now be able to handle some cargo planes and larger corporate aircraft.

Airport manager William Provance said there also are plans for a new 12,000-foot (3,658-meter) crosswind runway that will improve the safety for landing during certain wind conditions.

The airport is located near the border with Texas and Mexico, a region that has seen booming trade and commerce in recent years. The airport abuts a major rail line and a growing industrial park.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

