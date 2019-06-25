New Mexico airports get federal funds for improvements
The Associated Press
June 25, 2019 07:40 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - Several New Mexico airports have been awarded grants to make infrastructure improvements.
The funding was announced Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the agency's airport improvement program.
Nearly $500 million is being awarded nationwide in a second installment of grants. Airports can receive a certain amount of improvement funds each year based on activity levels and project needs.
Roswell's airport will get about $740,000 to rehabilitate its taxiway. Airports in Moriarty, Las Vegas and Navajo Dam also will get money for taxiway work.
Lea County's airport in Jal will use its $150,000 grant for a guidance system.
In northern New Mexico, Springer's municipal airport will get funding for a perimeter fence and for a building to house its snow-removal equipment.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: June 25, 2019 07:40 AM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.