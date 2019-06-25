New Mexico airports get federal funds for improvements

Roswell's airport will get about $740,000 to rehabilitate its taxiway. Airports in Moriarty, Las Vegas and Navajo Dam also will get money for taxiway work.

Lea County's airport in Jal will use its $150,000 grant for a guidance system.

In northern New Mexico, Springer's municipal airport will get funding for a perimeter fence and for a building to house its snow-removal equipment.

