New Mexico airports to get nearly $14M in federal funds | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico airports to get nearly $14M in federal funds

New Mexico airports to get nearly $14M in federal funds

The Associated Press
June 10, 2019 01:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's airports will get millions of dollars in federal aid for maintenance and other projects.

Advertisement

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded more than $13 million in funding to be used at 16 airports in the state.

New Mexico's congressional delegation including U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich made the announcement Friday.

The funds will help with critical improvements, construction and other repairs.

Officials say the largest projects in need are in Dona Ana County, Lea County and the Four Corners region.

Dona Ana County International Jetport in Santa Teresa will get nearly $5 million to rebuild part of an existing area.

Heinrich says the money will help modernize the state's smaller airports.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 10, 2019 01:23 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Substance abuse treatment facility nears move to new location
Turquoise Lodge Hospital's current location off of Zuni.
Advertisement




Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
LULAC questions UNM's hiring practices
LULAC questions UNM's hiring practices
Substance abuse treatment facility nears move to new location
Turquoise Lodge Hospital's current location off of Zuni.
Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper; pilot killed
Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper; pilot killed