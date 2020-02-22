New Mexico airports to share almost $2M in federal funds | KOB 4
New Mexico airports to share almost $2M in federal funds

New Mexico airports to share almost $2M in federal funds Photo: Twitter/United Airlines

The Associated Press
Created: February 22, 2020 09:57 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - Airports in several New Mexico communities will share nearly $2 million in federal funds to make runway infrastructure improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the grants this week. The money includes $750,000 for the Roswell International Air Center as a revenue guarantee and for a marketing program to facilitate direct service to Denver via United Airlines.

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation applauded the funding, saying the state's regional airports serve as critical lifelines for rural communities and their economies. Gallup, Carlsbad and Portales were among the other communities to get grants.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

