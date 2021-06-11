New Mexico amends rules to prohibit oil and gas spills | KOB 4

New Mexico amends rules to prohibit oil and gas spills

The Associated Press
Updated: June 11, 2021 10:28 AM
Created: June 11, 2021 10:22 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oil and gas regulators have revised state rules to make it unlawful for drillers to spill liquid waste.

The Oil Conservation Commission adopted the changes Thursday, a day after hearing testimony from environmentalists, industry representatives and residents.

The changes stem from a joint proposal by the state's energy agency and the environmental group WildEarth Guardians.

Before now, New Mexico — one of the top producing states in the U.S. — did not have a rule barring operators from spilling oil and other byproducts from hydraulic fracturing.

Instead, companies had to report the spill and then work with the state to clean it up.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

