New Mexico among states added to New York's quarantine list

The Associated Press
Updated: July 14, 2020 01:25 PM
Created: July 14, 2020 01:23 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added four more states to New York’s quarantine list as he seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 from regions of the country where infection rates are growing.

The addition of Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to the list on Tuesday means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

The list of states that meet New York’s travel advisory’s metrics has continued to grow each week as COVID-19 continues to spike nationwide.

Cuomo has warned that New York’s dropping number of infections could be reversed.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

