New Mexico announces all schools should begin full in-person learning by April 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Monday that schools are expected to begin full re-entry.
"Our message to New Mexico public schools is that you can and should move as quickly as possible to get everyone who wants it back for in-person learning," said PED Sec. Dr. Ryan Stewart.
Stewart added that the expectation is that schools be reopened for full in-person learning by April 5.
Masks and social distancing will be among the health protocols that should be followed.
Families who would like their child to stay in a virtual can do so, according to Stewart.
In addition to schools, Stewart said all NMAA-sanctioned activities can begin including sports, band and choir. All activities will be required to adhere to COVID-safe practices that have been outlined by the state.
APS, the state's largest school district, reported that it is updating its reentry plan in order to meet the state's early April deadline.
The district said the plan will be presented to the Board of Education in the "coming days."
Early Monday, the state announced educators are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
