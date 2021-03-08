New Mexico announces all schools should begin full in-person learning by April 5

Families who would like their child to stay in a virtual can do so, according to Stewart.

In addition to schools, Stewart said all NMAA-sanctioned activities can begin including sports, band and choir. All activities will be required to adhere to COVID-safe practices that have been outlined by the state.

APS, the state's largest school district, reported that it is updating its reentry plan in order to meet the state's early April deadline.

The district said the plan will be presented to the Board of Education in the "coming days."

Early Monday, the state announced educators are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about getting vaccinated in New Mexico, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.