New Mexico announces first 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials have announced three presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, the first confirmed cases in the state.

Two of the cases are a husband and wife in Socorro County, both in their 60s, who had recently traveled to Egypt. The third case is a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who had recently traveled to the New York City area. The three individuals are at their homes in isolation.