New Mexico announces first 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 11, 2020 10:42 AM
Created: March 02, 2020 12:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials have announced three presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, the first confirmed cases in the state. 

Two of the cases are a husband and wife in Socorro County, both in their 60s, who had recently traveled to Egypt. The third case is a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who had recently traveled to the New York City area. The three individuals are at their homes in isolation. 

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. 

“The state Department of Health has been preparing for this day for weeks now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I will be announcing additional information and steps New Mexicans can and should take to protect themselves and our communities very, very shortly. In the meantime, I will reiterate that New Mexicans can take preventive actions to protect themselves and mitigate the potential spread. We will address this public health challenge together.”

The Office of the Governor shared the following preventative steps: 

  • Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Clean "high-touch" surfaces daily with regular household cleaners
  • Avoid sharing personal household items – when sick, stay at home and don't go to work or school 

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 90 people have been tested for coronavirus. For more information, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


