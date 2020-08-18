New Mexico attempts to address alcohol-related death problem | KOB 4
New Mexico attempts to address alcohol-related death problem

Colton Shone
Updated: August 18, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: August 18, 2020 03:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico has the highest amount of alcohol-related deaths in the country, according to report from the Centers for Disease control.

From 2011 to 2015 New Mexico's alcohol-related death rate was nearly two times the national rate, the CDC reports.

2011-2015

  • New Mexico: 52.3 per 100,000
  • Nationwide: 27.4 per 100,000

The study also said New Mexico has the highest rate of people who were lost prematurely to alcohol. 

The state is now taking measures to address this problem with the Community Preventative Services Task Force.

"We will establish an office of alcohol and public health in order to have more staff and resources to work on this problem," said Annaliese Mayette, PhD, New Mexico Health Department alcohol epidemiologist.

The task for will look into whether limiting when alcohol could be purchased would have an impact alcohol-related deaths.

Lawmakers would have to approve changes recommended by the task force.
 


