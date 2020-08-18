New Mexico attempts to address alcohol-related death problem

The state is now taking measures to address this problem with the Community Preventative Services Task Force.

"We will establish an office of alcohol and public health in order to have more staff and resources to work on this problem," said Annaliese Mayette, PhD, New Mexico Health Department alcohol epidemiologist.

The task for will look into whether limiting when alcohol could be purchased would have an impact alcohol-related deaths.

Lawmakers would have to approve changes recommended by the task force.

