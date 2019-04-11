New Mexico attorney appears in commercial thanking NBA star Dwyane Wade | KOB 4
New Mexico attorney appears in commercial thanking NBA star Dwyane Wade

Patrick Hayes
April 11, 2019 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexican is seen thanking NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade in a new commercial that pays tribute to the Miami Heat player prior to his final regular-season home game.

Tamara Johnson, a Pojoaque native, attended Marquette and went on to practice law in Santa Fe.

"It was always my dream to go somewhere out of state but I really couldn't afford to do that," she said.

Thanks to a scholarship, sponsored by the NBA star, Johnson was able to his attend Wade's alma mater.

During the commercial, Johnson trades Wade her cap and gown for one of his basketball jerseys.

"He seemed very touched and he also said, while we were filming, he remembered how nervous I was my first day of college when he gave us the tour,” she said. “He was really excited for me that I was now a practicing attorney here in Santa Fe.”

Johnson recalled asking Wade on her first day of college if he thought he was going to be successful. 

“He told me he wasn't sure but he put himself out there and took a chance on himself and worked hard then good things would come, and so I've always tried to tell myself that too," Johnson said.

April 11, 2019

