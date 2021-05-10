New Mexico awaits $1.75B in federal pandemic relief

The Associated Press
Created: May 10, 2021 02:46 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state government will receive $1.75 billion in pandemic relief from the federal government under the Biden administration and Congress' economic recovery plan.
The Treasury Department on Monday announced new details of the relief along with new guidance on eligible expenses.
The funds can be delivered to New Mexico on a faster schedule that most states to counteract lingering unemployment.
Specifically, the guidance allows states to replenish unemployment insurance trust funds to pre-pandemic levels.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had no immediate comment on the guidance or her administration's plans for spending the money.
