New Mexico bank willing to do business with recreational cannabis industry

"If you think about it, if you don't have a banking partner, where you can actually take your deposits to, these businesses are keeping loads of cash, which is totally unsafe, which is not in the best interest of public safety," Talbert said. "So having a banking partner who is willing to take their deposits, and willing to offer them the services that all legitimate businesses should have access to is incredibly important."

Over the past several years, there have been efforts on Capitol Hill to legalize banking with cannabis companies, but none of the proposed measures have crossed the finish line.

