New Mexico begins construction of new state crime lab

The Associated Press
Created: February 23, 2021 11:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is getting a new state crime lab.

The state Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that construction of the new $21.9 million forensic laboratory has begun in Santa Fe and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

The new facility will support New Mexico law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and court systems by analyzing forensic evidence collected at crime scenes and provide testimony in court.

The new lab will be over four times the size as the current one, which is 50 years old. 

Officials said the new facility will have new equipment and space for future growth.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

