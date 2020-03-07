New Mexico brings in over $108M in oil, gas royalty payments | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico brings in over $108M in oil, gas royalty payments

New Mexico brings in over $108M in oil, gas royalty payments

The Associated Press
Created: March 07, 2020 10:25 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oil and natural gas royalty payments for development on state trust lands netted nearly $109 million for New Mexico in one month.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the record revenues Friday, saying the State Land Office is on track to raise another $1 billion this year for public schools, hospitals and other beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Much of drilling activity is happening in the Permian Basin, which straddles parts of southeastern New Mexico and West Texas.

The State Land Office’s Royalty Management Division reports royalty revenue three months after production, so the revenue reported for the month of February actually reflects production from November. Overall, the oil and gas industry marked another banner year in 2019.

“For the first time in history, our monthly royalty revenue will be near or over $100 million for four months in a row,” Garcia Richard said. “The money that we receive in this office is vital to all New Mexicans – whether that money is from royalty payments from oil and gas, outdoor recreation permits, renewable energy, or rights of way easements.”

Revenue from royalty payments is directed to the State Investment Council for investment in the Land Grant Permanent Fund.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

CYFD whistleblower's concerns reach the governor's office
CYFD whistleblower's concerns reach the governor's office
3 people implicated in Española kidnapping to remain behind bars until trial
3 people implicated in Española kidnapping to remain behind bars until trial
Family of Elisha Lucero settles case with BCSO for $4M
Family of Elisha Lucero settles case with BCSO for $4M
Whittier Elementary principal up for APS superintendent position
Whittier Elementary principal up for APS superintendent position
State Police officers conduct crime reduction operations in Española, surrounding area
State Police officers conduct crime reduction operations in Española, surrounding area
Advertisement


New Mexico conventions set primary lineups for Congress
New Mexico conventions set primary lineups for Congress
New Mexico brings in over $108M in oil, gas royalty payments
New Mexico brings in over $108M in oil, gas royalty payments
CYFD whistleblower's concerns reach the governor's office
CYFD whistleblower's concerns reach the governor's office
Whittier Elementary principal up for APS superintendent position
Whittier Elementary principal up for APS superintendent position
State Police officers conduct crime reduction operations in Española, surrounding area
State Police officers conduct crime reduction operations in Española, surrounding area