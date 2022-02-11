New Mexico Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair: Feb. 14-18 | KOB 4
New Mexico Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair: Feb. 14-18

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 11, 2022 08:58 PM

The broadcasting industry in New Mexico is thriving and offering exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering, and more.

The New Mexico Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair will begin on Feb. 14 and run through Feb. 18 at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.

This job fair will provide information about jobs available in the broadcast industry, as well as specific positions here at KOB 4.

Click here for more information.


