New Mexico businesses concerned about unemployment fraud

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 19, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: March 19, 2021 04:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Unemployment fraud is becoming a problem nationwide. Business in New Mexico are also dealing with fraudulent claims.
One business had multiple claims come through from people who never worked there. Some of those claims were caught before it was too late.
“We’ve had employers that have been notified of claims against their account that are just fraudulent,” said Carla Sonntag, president of the New Mexico Business Coalition. “We have one employer who had three different cases of claims made against their account for people who are actually his customers.”
In one case, documents showed a current employee filed for unemployment, an employee who was never terminated. The business owner says that employee denies filing for it. In another cases, a deceased client filed for unemployment.
“Nationwide, we’re hearing that there is a growing incidence of fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance, and it is a growing concern in New Mexico,” said Sonntag.
Sonntag said businesses typically have about 45 days to contest charges.
“This is a crime just like other crimes that we see happening and once its identified we’re hopeful the department of workforce solutions will take that extra step,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Workforce Solutions said they are taking aggressive measures to prevent and detect fraud.
If a business catches a fraudulent claim, they can report it a few different ways:
Workforce Solutions said it's also working with local law enforcement for prosecution.
