New Mexico businesses concerned about unemployment fraud

“Nationwide, we’re hearing that there is a growing incidence of fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance, and it is a growing concern in New Mexico,” said Sonntag.

Sonntag said businesses typically have about 45 days to contest charges.

“This is a crime just like other crimes that we see happening and once its identified we’re hopeful the department of workforce solutions will take that extra step,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Workforce Solutions said they are taking aggressive measures to prevent and detect fraud.

If a business catches a fraudulent claim, they can report it a few different ways:

Call UI Fraud Hotline at 505-243-7283

Send an email to id.verify@state.nm.us

Call the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center 1-977-664-6984

Workforce Solutions said it's also working with local law enforcement for prosecution.

