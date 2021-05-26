New Mexico businesses, tourist destinations prepare for more visitors

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 26, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: May 26, 2021 08:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico businesses and travel destinations are preparing for an influx in visitors.
Old Town Albuquerque is preparing for a lively holiday weekend crowd.
Sawmill Market and Los Poblanos are also ready for more customers.
"We are so excited to welcome a full house across the property," said Lauren Kemner, marketing manager for Los Poblanos. "We are fully booked at Campo and at the inn, so it's going to be a big weekend here on property."
Many small towns are also getting ready for the return to normal.
Santa Fe's renowned hotel El Dorado is completely full. The same goes for Hilton's Tamaya Resort.
Red River is also busy preparing for visitors.
"We don't know if it's going to be really busy or if it's just going to be kinda busy," said April Ralph. "I think everyone really excited to get out."
Deborah Douds said traffic is already picking up in Ruidoso.
"We have a lot of people in town and expecting lot more all of our RV parks are full out hotels cabins and lodges those are all booking up as well," she said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company