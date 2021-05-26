New Mexico businesses, tourist destinations prepare for more visitors

Santa Fe's renowned hotel El Dorado is completely full. The same goes for Hilton's Tamaya Resort.

Red River is also busy preparing for visitors.

"We don't know if it's going to be really busy or if it's just going to be kinda busy," said April Ralph. "I think everyone really excited to get out."

Deborah Douds said traffic is already picking up in Ruidoso.

"We have a lot of people in town and expecting lot more all of our RV parks are full out hotels cabins and lodges those are all booking up as well," she said.