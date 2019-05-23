New Mexico candidates diverge on oversight of White House | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico candidates diverge on oversight of White House

New Mexico candidates diverge on oversight of White House

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 06:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Maggie Toulouse Oliver says it's time for Congress to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump over concerns about obstruction of justice.

Advertisement

Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday in a statement that it's time to hold the president accountable for possible obstruction of justice and that there is more than enough evidence to move forward with the impeachment process.

The rival contender for the Democratic nomination is U.S. Rep Ben Ray Luján. He takes credit for helping build the House Democratic majority that is seeking closer oversight of the White House through investigations, legal proceedings and subpoenaed testimony.

In a statement, Luján says impeachment proceedings still are a tool that can be used by Congress if the Trump administration continues to obstruct inquiries.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 23, 2019 06:28 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman
Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
New Mexico faces shortage of primary care providers
New Mexico faces shortage of primary care providers
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Advertisement




'Take a Ride on Us' program offers free rides for holiday weekend
'Take a Ride on Us' program offers free rides for holiday weekend
NM land boss wants gender-specific nouns nixed
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Tornado hits Missouri capital as deadly storms sweep state
Tornado hits Missouri capital as deadly storms sweep state
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player