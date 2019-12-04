New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree

Chris Ramirez
Updated: December 04, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 04:48 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.- It was a celebration of New Mexico at the lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was joined by members of New Mexico's congressional delegation and The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd to light the tree, which is from the Carson National Forest. 

Advertisement

"It represents the diversity of New Mexico, and therefore of our nation," Pelosi said.

The tree features 11,000 ornaments that were made by children from New Mexico. 

"I think people from around the world and all across America will be looking to get to New Mexico very soon, so that they can see one of these for themselves," said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan.

Before arriving in Washington D.C., the tree traveled nearly 2,000 miles, making stops in 30 communities along the way. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family loses everything in house fire
Family loses everything in house fire
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Video shows how an inmate escaped from a New Mexico jail
Video shows how an inmate escaped from a New Mexico jail
District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School
District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
Advertisement


Albuquerque averaged 22 non-fatal shootings a week toward end of year
Albuquerque averaged 22 non-fatal shootings a week toward end of year
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree
ART bus involved in crash
ART bus involved in crash
Albuquerque awarded $1.2 million to redevelop historic Rail Yards
Albuquerque awarded $1.2 million to redevelop historic Rail Yards
668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules