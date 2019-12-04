New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree

Chris Ramirez
WASHINGTON, D.C.- It was a celebration of New Mexico at the lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was joined by members of New Mexico's congressional delegation and The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd to light the tree, which is from the Carson National Forest.
"It represents the diversity of New Mexico, and therefore of our nation," Pelosi said.
The tree features 11,000 ornaments that were made by children from New Mexico.
"I think people from around the world and all across America will be looking to get to New Mexico very soon, so that they can see one of these for themselves," said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan.
Before arriving in Washington D.C., the tree traveled nearly 2,000 miles, making stops in 30 communities along the way.
