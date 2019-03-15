New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show

He had to keep the secret since last April when the episode was filmed.

“When I walked out of the studio I don't have nobody to really celebrate with or jump around,” Ruiz said. “I can't believe won, it's just like a normal day.”

Ruiz said cooking alongside Flay was something he never dreamed of and he never thought he would win the competition.

“Not hardly anyone beats Bobby Flay, you know what I mean? And I never expected to Beat Bobby Flay,” Ruiz said.

The chef has overcome a lot of obstacles in his life. He shared a little about his past on the show.

“I grew up in a gang,” Ruiz said. “I've been stabbed, I've been shot, I went to prison.”

Ruiz said food gave him a purpose. He also credited his wife for keeping him going every day.

“She saw something in me,” he said. “Behind a strong man is a woman and Michelle Romero is my rock and I owe it to her.”

After the excitement of Thursday night, Ruiz said he is taking a moment to breathe.

“When I looked at my Facebook, I had 600 something notifications, 84 text messages, 52 missed calls,” he said.

For people who want to taste Ruiz’s cooking, he works at The Lodge and Ranch at Chama Land & Cattle Company.