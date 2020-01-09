New Mexico chef writes cookbook featuring insects

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: January 09, 2020 06:50 PM
Created: January 09, 2020 03:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico chef and author is diving into the world bugs.
“At first I did it to gross out my friends, and maybe a little bit of curiosity,” Michela Dai Zovi said. “Like, I’ve never eaten this before, then somewhere along the line I stopped buying them to gross out my friend, and I started to like them.”
Dai Zovi said her fascination with eating bugs began during a trip to Thialand.
“I wrote a cookbook about edible insects because I got very interested in the subject, and I noticed most of the books were very academic,” she said.
Jason Schaller, curator of etymology at the ABQ BioPark, said insects are a great source of food.
“They’re healthier than most other forms of animal protein,” he said. “Tey’re easy to grow a lot of species, and it’s going to be an important part of society in the future as population goes up and we need more efficient and sustainable forms of protein.”
Bugs for Beginners can be found on Amazon as an e-book. The author also started a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a print version.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company