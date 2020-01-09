New Mexico chef writes cookbook featuring insects

Jason Schaller, curator of etymology at the ABQ BioPark, said insects are a great source of food.

“They’re healthier than most other forms of animal protein,” he said. “Tey’re easy to grow a lot of species, and it’s going to be an important part of society in the future as population goes up and we need more efficient and sustainable forms of protein.”

Bugs for Beginners can be found on Amazon as an e-book. The author also started a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a print version.