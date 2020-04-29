New Mexico chile farms may face worker shortage amid virus | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico chile farms may face worker shortage amid virus

New Mexico chile farms may face worker shortage amid virus

The Associated Press
Created: April 29, 2020 06:30 AM

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — A chile farmer in southern New Mexico says his workers aren’t tending the fields because they’re worried about contracting COVID-19.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Sergio Grajeda says fears over the novel coronavirus are keeping workers away from his chile farm in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley.

Advertisement

Grajeda has more than 100 acres of pecans and chile. He told the station he employs dozens of workers typically during the harvest.

He had to tend to his own fields on Monday.

New Mexico Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Kristie Garcia says the state has not yet received this specific complaint but has guidance online for farmers and workers to stay safe.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
Pedestrian dies after being struck by southbound vehicle on I-25
Pedestrian dies after being struck by southbound vehicle on I-25
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions
Advertisement


UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds
New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions