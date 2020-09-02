New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution

New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution

The Associated Press
Updated: September 02, 2020 07:41 AM
Created: September 02, 2020 07:39 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators have issued citations against natural gas processing plants on allegations they vastly exceeded permitted air pollution limits while burning off excess natural gas.

The New Mexico Environment Department on Tuesday announced compliance orders against plant operators DCP Operating Company and Energy Transfer Partners with potential fines in excess of $7 million.

Advertisement

The agency said the excess pollutants may contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone and other hazardous air-quality conditions.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
City bans girls softball team from parks for violating COVID-19 safe practices
City bans girls softball team from parks for violating COVID-19 safe practices
‘I think there's a strong case there’: Legal expert offers analysis on Elijah Amos shooting case
‘I think there's a strong case there’: Legal expert offers analysis on Elijah Amos shooting case
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
Drone damaged after going off runway at New Mexico air base
Drone damaged after going off runway at New Mexico air base
‘I think there's a strong case there’: Legal expert offers analysis on Elijah Amos shooting case
‘I think there's a strong case there’: Legal expert offers analysis on Elijah Amos shooting case
New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution
New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution