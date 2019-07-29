New Mexico city manager says settlement exonerates him | KOB 4
New Mexico city manager says settlement exonerates him

Bob Gallagher Bob Gallagher |  Photo: Las Cruces Sun News

The Associated Press
July 29, 2019 10:24 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - A former New Mexico city manager fired for alleged misconduct has settled his wrongful termination lawsuit.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports former Sunland Park city manager Bob Gallagher said last week he's been vindicated thanks to a $211,000 payout from the city over his August 2017 termination.

Sunland Park is not admitting to any fault and city officials declined to comment on the settlement.

Gallagher says he was fired after he refused to comply with several directives from three city councilors who wanted him to engage in questionable actions.

An independent investigation failed to turn up evidence of corruption and no charges were brought.

Gallagher also faced allegations of sexual harassment as the city manager of Jal in southeast New Mexico. But a lawsuit there was recently dismissed.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 29, 2019 10:24 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

