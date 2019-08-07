New Mexico city rejects federal border security grant | KOB 4
The Associated Press
August 07, 2019 12:46 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico city has rejected a more than $48,000 grant that supports cooperation between local law enforcement and federal agents on security efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Las Cruces City Council voted Monday against participation in the federal program known as Operation Stonegarden, citing concerns about its connection to immigration policy and its lax accountability standards.

City officials have vowed to find local funding to replace the federal dollars to the police department.

Police Chief Patrick Gallagher advocated for the acceptance of the grant, saying the money is mostly used for narcotics enforcement and to intercept human traffickers.

He says the money has also covered overtime and mileage costs and the purchase of three patrol vehicles.
    

The Associated Press


Created: August 07, 2019 12:46 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

