New Mexico city seeks help paying monument lawsuit fees

The Associated Press
August 24, 2019 04:31 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico city has asked residents to help fund the remaining balance of fees resulting from a Ten Commandments monument lawsuit.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Thursday that the city of Bloomfield launched an online fundraiser asking for help coming up with $467,000 it owes the American Civil Liberties Union lawyers after courts ruled against them.

Officials say the ACLU represented several residents who said the monument violated their First Amendment rights.

Officials say the city owes lawyers $700,000 by June 30, 2021, and has already paid more than $200,000.

Anything not raised will be paid for using the gross receipts tax and is currently budgeted.

Officials say the resident-funded monument was displayed in front of city hall before being moved to a nearby church.

The Associated Press


Updated: August 24, 2019 04:31 PM
Created: August 24, 2019 04:29 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

