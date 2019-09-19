New Mexico clears backlog of tax rebates to film industry
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico tax officials say the state has cleared its backlog of pledged tax rebates to film production companies by reimbursing $30 million of in-state spending.
The Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday it had cleared the backlog of credits to film and video productions. The state paid out $100 million in backlogged credits in June.
The payments fulfill a campaign promise by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The unpaid rebates accrued under a $50 million annual spending cap that was amended this year by lawmakers.
Lawmakers increased the annual incentive cap to $110 million in an effort to attract jobs and spending.
New Mexico is the backdrop for TV shows and films include "Breaking Bad," ''Better Call Saul" and "The Goldfinch."
