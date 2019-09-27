New Mexico college board votes to allow armed security | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico college board votes to allow armed security

New Mexico college board votes to allow armed security

The Associated Press
September 27, 2019 06:20 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico community college board has voted to approve a request to allow armed security on the school campus.
    
The Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday that Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell community college board voted 5-0 Wednesday to allow some officers to carry firearms.
    
Campus security head Brad McFadin says the request gives officers another option and tool to enhance security.
    
Authorities say officers who did not want to carry firearms could receive training on how to use non-lethal devices such as batons, tasers or pepper spray.
    
Campus authorities say they have encountered people with dangerous weapons on the campus despite state law prohibiting firearms at New Mexico universities.
    
Board officials say the transition could cost more than $270,000 initially with estimated $7,000 recurring costs a year.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 27, 2019 06:20 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill
Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown
8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown
Advertisement



Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City
SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City
Months after legislative approval, CYFD task force still not formed
Months after legislative approval, CYFD task force still not formed
New Mexico college board votes to allow armed security
New Mexico college board votes to allow armed security
4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death
4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death