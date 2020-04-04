New Mexico community sews thousands of masks for medical facilities

"For a split second, I thought I was going to do it myself, and honestly to watch an entire community of helpful and selfless people pop up overnight has been incredible," Staebel said. "We have five teams of ten women each, and they're all sewing their hearts out."

"We've had people who donated fabric, we've had people donate elastic, we've had people donate their time in cutting it up," Staebel said.

Staebel said Malina Williams, a 14-year-old girl from Texas lent a helping hand as well.

"I mean the very next day, she got in contact with me and said 'I'll sew masks' and was sewing 80 masks, I mean literally less than 24 hours from my first original post."

Staebel said they're about 500 masks away from their goal.

"We're hovering at 1,500 masks," she said. "We think 2,000 ought to cover all of Clovis and Portales, and then we can move beyond our community."

