New Mexico community sews thousands of masks for medical facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— As COVID-19 continues to spread across New Mexico, many hospitals are left short-handed with supplies to get through the hard times.
"Honestly we've never seen anything like this where there's a shortage of supplies," said Bits and Bobbins seamstress, Chelsea Staebel. "It's crazy what we're hearing back just from the medical facilities, that they are out of what would normally be a supply that's totally taken for granted."
Due to shortage of supplies in medical facilities, Staebel said she reached out to her community for help two weeks ago.
"I can't even contemplate how many masks we've made, there's no way I could've ever done it by myself," she said.
"For a split second, I thought I was going to do it myself, and honestly to watch an entire community of helpful and selfless people pop up overnight has been incredible," Staebel said. "We have five teams of ten women each, and they're all sewing their hearts out."
"We've had people who donated fabric, we've had people donate elastic, we've had people donate their time in cutting it up," Staebel said.
Staebel said Malina Williams, a 14-year-old girl from Texas lent a helping hand as well.
"I mean the very next day, she got in contact with me and said 'I'll sew masks' and was sewing 80 masks, I mean literally less than 24 hours from my first original post."
Staebel said they're about 500 masks away from their goal.
"We're hovering at 1,500 masks," she said. "We think 2,000 ought to cover all of Clovis and Portales, and then we can move beyond our community."
