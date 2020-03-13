New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
New Mexico confirms 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 13, 2020 12:08 PM
Created: March 12, 2020 11:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 10 people have received a presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). The newest data was announced at the governor's press conference Friday morning. 

The latest cases include:

  •  a Bernalillo County man in his 50s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases
  • a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases
  • a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who had close household contact with one of the previous cases
  • a Santa Fe County woman in her 20s who recently traveled to New York 

The other cases include:

  • a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with known recent international travel to Italy 
  • a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s from who recently traveled to New York City
  • a Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s who recently traveled to Egypt
  • a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s were recently traveled to New York City
  • a Bernalillo County woman in her 40s – NMDOH investigating a possible travel link 

The New Mexico Department of Health reports 200 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 

What does presumptive positive mean?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC. 


