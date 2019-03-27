New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk

New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk

The Associated Press
March 27, 2019 01:24 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico congresswoman whose district borders Mexico says local military projects are at risk of being defunded to pay for border projects based on President Trump's declaration of an emergency.

Advertisement

Democratic Rep. U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small on Tuesday explained her vote in support of a futile attempt to override Trump's border-emergency declaration.

She says projects listed by the Defense Department as being at risk of defunding include training facilities at Holloman Air Force Base and an information systems facility slated for White Sands Missile Range.

The House and Senate previously approved a resolution annulling the national emergency that Trump declared at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump vetoed the measure almost immediately. A House override attempt fell 38 votes shy of the required two-thirds margin.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 27, 2019 01:24 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Advertisement




Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk
New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
$750M Powerball drawing would be 4th-largest US jackpot
$750M Powerball drawing would be 4th-largest US jackpot