New Mexico considers medical cannabis to wean opioid users | KOB 4
New Mexico considers medical cannabis to wean opioid users

The Associated Press
March 29, 2019 10:22 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Proponents of sanctioning medical marijuana use as a tool for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms are making their case to the new administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The state's Medical Cannabis Advisory Board was scheduled to hear a petition Friday that would add opioid addiction and other substance-use disorders to the list of qualifying conditions to be a medical marijuana patient.

Lujan Grisham campaigned for office last year as an advocate for issuing medical cannabis cards to people struggling with opioid addiction.

About 70,000 patients are enrolled in New Mexico's medical marijuana program.

The program was initiated in 2007 and has grown as the list of qualifying conditions was expanded to include post-traumatic stress disorder and other maladies.

