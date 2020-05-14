New Mexico continues phased reopening of state parks

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 14, 2020 09:49 AM
Created: May 14, 2020 09:42 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. — State officials have announced that nine additional state parks will be reopening for day-use beginning May 15.
There will be capacity limits at many of the parks, and overnight use and campgrounds will remain closed.
The parks opening on May 15 include:
The phased reopening has been determined by the availability of park staff and resources, characteristics of the parks, and the ability to social distance within a park.
Cimarron Canyon, Ute Lake, Brantley Lake, Sumner Lake, Caballo Lake, Cerrillos Hills, Storrie Lake and Villanueva all reopened on May 1.
The hours of day-use vary at different parks. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company