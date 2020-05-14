New Mexico continues phased reopening of state parks | KOB 4
New Mexico continues phased reopening of state parks

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 14, 2020 09:49 AM
Created: May 14, 2020 09:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — State officials have announced that nine additional state parks will be reopening for day-use beginning May 15. 

There will be capacity limits at many of the parks, and overnight use and campgrounds will remain closed. 

The parks opening on May 15 include: 

  • Oasis 
  • Oliver Lee
  • Clayton Lake & Dinosaur Trackways
  • Pancho Villa
  • Mesilla Valley Bosque
  • Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
  • Coyote Creek
  • City of Rocks
  • Rockhound State Parks

The phased reopening has been determined by the availability of park staff and resources, characteristics of the parks, and the ability to social distance within a park. 

Cimarron Canyon, Ute Lake, Brantley Lake, Sumner Lake, Caballo Lake, Cerrillos Hills, Storrie Lake and Villanueva all reopened on May 1. 

The hours of day-use vary at different parks. For more information, click here


