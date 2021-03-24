New Mexico continues to lead nation in vaccine distribution, but demand still outpaces supply

Dr. Tracie Collins, cabinet secretary for the Department of Health, said next week's allocation of vaccine will be more 116,000 doses, which includes 12,100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"This is approximately 20,000 more doses than last week," Collins said. "And we have huge capacity. We have the capacity to distribute thousands more doses each week."

More than 770,000 New Mexicans have registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Collins. She added that one in four people in the state are fully vaccinated.

New Mexico is currently in Phase 1C of the vaccination schedule. State officials expect to be in Phase 2, which makes the shot available to everyone over the age of 16, by mid-April.

Click here to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine