New Mexico conventions set primary lineups for Congress

POJOAQUE, N.M. (AP) - Candidates for Congress and an open Senate seat are undergoing the first test of their political might as the Democratic and Republican parties of New Mexico hold statewide conventions.

Public attention was focused on first-time bids for public office by Democratic former CIA operative Valerie Plame in a crowded 3rd Congressional District race and conservative former oil lobbyist Claire Chase in a duel for the GOP nomination to take on a Democratic incumbent congresswoman in southern New Mexico.