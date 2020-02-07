New Mexico corrections department settles fair pay lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Corrections has paid its recently named cabinet secretary $195,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging she was paid less than a male counterpart because she is a woman.

Alisha Tafoya Lucero filed the lawsuit in 2013 claiming she was paid $29 an hour as the deputy warden at a state penitentiary while a male colleague in a similar job was paid $39 an hour, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday.