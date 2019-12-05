New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail

New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail

The Associated Press
Created: December 05, 2019 08:02 AM

HOBBS, N.M (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico county is no longer cooperating with federal immigration authorities on inmates held at its jail.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lea County Detention Center now is requiring more than a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, or ICE hold, for inmates suspected of being in the country illegally. The jail now requires active warrants to house inmates, which are much less common than ICE hold requests.

Advertisement

It's a shift from a few years ago when the conservative-leaning county cooperated with Obama administration-era policies on immigration holds in jails.

Lea County manager Mike Gallagher says ICE detainers were previously honored for up to 48 hours to allow ICE to investigate a person over possible immigration violations.

Gallagher said Lea County’s shift in policy was a result of a federal court case in Albuquerque.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New entertainment venue making construction progress
New entertainment venue making construction progress
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI
Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI
Advertisement


New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm
New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm
House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Robot vacuum causes house fire
New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail
New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree