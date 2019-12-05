New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail

HOBBS, N.M (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico county is no longer cooperating with federal immigration authorities on inmates held at its jail.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lea County Detention Center now is requiring more than a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, or ICE hold, for inmates suspected of being in the country illegally. The jail now requires active warrants to house inmates, which are much less common than ICE hold requests.