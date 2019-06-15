New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit | KOB 4
New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit

New Mexico county near border invites Trump to visit

Associated Press
June 15, 2019 09:38 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - Officials in a southern New Mexico county near to the U.S.-Mexico border want President Donald Trump to visit.
    
The Alamogordo Daily News reports Otero County Commissioners issued an invitation in a letter this week amid calls to reopen closed checkpoints. The commissioners say the closed checkpoints have allowed an increase in narcotics and crime in the county.
    
U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints in the El Paso Sector, which includes West Texas and all of New Mexico, were closed temporarily in late March. Agents then were reassigned to help process a growing number of immigrants claiming asylum at the border.
    
Otero County borders Texas and its southwestern tip is around 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

