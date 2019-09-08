New Mexico county using app to battle illegal dumping | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico county using app to battle illegal dumping

New Mexico county using app to battle illegal dumping

The Associated Press
September 08, 2019 12:04 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A northwestern New Mexico county is hoping to fight illegal trash dumping with a new mobile app.
    
The Farmington Daily Times reports San Juan County recently released the Clean Up San Juan app through the Apple App and Google Play stores and is asking residents to use it to report illegal dumping.
    
The app allows residents to report illegal trash dump sites by uploading GPS coordinates and photos of sites to county officials.
    
Before the app, county officials had to rely on word of mouth to find the illegal dump sites, and sometimes vague directions to sites.
    
Officials say San Juan County crews have cleaned up about 35 tons of trash at illegal dump sites on public lands since November.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: September 08, 2019 12:04 PM
Created: September 08, 2019 11:39 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for politically themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for politically themed menu
Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement



Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
UNM receives grant to study kidney disease in Native Americans
UNM receives grant to study kidney disease in Native Americans
New Mexico county using app to battle illegal dumping
New Mexico county using app to battle illegal dumping
Albuquerque Hope and Recovery Center hosts run to raise awareness for addiction
Albuquerque Hope and Recovery Center hosts run to raise awareness for addiction
Man sentenced in ax killing of Lincoln County ranch worker
Man sentenced in ax killing of Lincoln County ranch worker