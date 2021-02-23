New Mexico county vaccinates first responders under mandate | KOB 4
New Mexico county vaccinates first responders under mandate

The Associated Press
Created: February 23, 2021 12:31 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — County officials in southern New Mexico have said most of the first responders in Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, have received at least one of the two doses of coronavirus vaccine under a county mandate, despite questions about requiring the vaccination.

County Manager Fernando Macias told the Las Cruces Sun-News that 195 county employees of the 203 staff subject to the directive of the county detention center were at least partially vaccinated, while the remaining had registered or had an approved waiver.

County employees were told last month they were required to receive the vaccine or be terminated.

Labor unions questioned the directive and others threatened litigation.


New Mexico county vaccinates first responders under mandate
New Mexico county vaccinates first responders under mandate
