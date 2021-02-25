New Mexico couple creates coloring book to show kids importance of masking up

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico couple creating a coloring book to help children understand the importance of wearing a face covering.
"It's serious, so we're taking it seriously," said the book's author, Gaynor Malcolm. "And I'd like the children to learn that in a pandemic. We've all got to care for each other."
The idea first came to Malcolm when she heard about her friend's 4-year-old having trouble keeping her mask on.
"Once they understand that it can affect their grandparents, and anybody that's not feeling well, then they understand it and, and it empowers them if they feel good about wearing a mask," Malcolm said.
Malcolm's husband, Michael Ostaski, is an artist, and was in charge of the book's illustrations.
"It turned out really well," he said.
The book is filled with 25 pages of rhymes and pictures.
They hope to sell the books at local bookstores.
