New Mexico couple creates coloring book to show kids importance of masking up | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico couple creates coloring book to show kids importance of masking up

Joy Wang
Updated: February 25, 2021 09:39 PM
Created: February 25, 2021 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico couple creating a coloring book to help children understand the importance of wearing a face covering. 

"It's serious, so we're taking it seriously," said the book's author, Gaynor Malcolm. "And I'd like the children to learn that in a pandemic. We've all got to care for each other."

The idea first came to Malcolm when she heard about her friend's 4-year-old having trouble keeping her mask on.

"Once they understand that it can affect their grandparents, and anybody that's not feeling well, then they understand it and, and it empowers them if they feel good about wearing a mask," Malcolm said.

Malcolm's husband, Michael Ostaski, is an artist, and was in charge of the book's illustrations.

"It turned out really well," he said.

The book is filled with 25 pages of rhymes and pictures.

They hope to sell the books at local bookstores.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office offers reward for information on Nambe murder case
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office offers reward for information on Nambe murder case
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico
American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Albuquerque Isotopes, New Mexico United excited to bring back fans
Albuquerque Isotopes, New Mexico United excited to bring back fans