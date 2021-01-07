New Mexico couple waits to learn when seniors will be able receive COVID-19 vaccine

"We know that the next group we want to target would be those 75 or older, but we just need to make sure we're prepared and we have a system in place so that we don't run into a disaster like we saw in other states with people standing in line, we want to be prepared," said Secretary-designate Dr. Tracie Collins, New Mexico Department of Health.

The state had previously said guidance about the next phase of vaccine distribution would be out this week.

Alvin just hopes he gets the news soon.

"My wife understands that if either one of us, without medical health conditions that we have, we would be, it would be the end of (it)," Alvin said. "And I'm not ready to go yet."