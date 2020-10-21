New Mexico court upholds former officer's murder conviction

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a former Silver City police officer in the killing of his estranged wife amid a contentious divorce and child-custody case.

The court’s ruling Monday said the trial court properly allowed admission of hearsay statements from victim Cassy Farrington concerning Bradley Scott Farrington because there was evidence that he killed her to make her unavailable as a witness.