New Mexico court upholds former officer's murder conviction | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: October 21, 2020 06:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a former Silver City police officer in the killing of his estranged wife amid a contentious divorce and child-custody case.

The court’s ruling Monday said the trial court properly allowed admission of hearsay statements from victim Cassy Farrington concerning Bradley Scott Farrington because there was evidence that he killed her to make her unavailable as a witness.

The ruling cited Bradley Farrington’s extensive history of domestic violence, his exploitation of his status as a police officer, and the couple’s acrimonious divorce and custody proceedings.

The victim, a 23-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her Silver City home in 2014.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

