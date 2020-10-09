New Mexico COVID-19 survivor still dealing with complications months after diagnosis

"My lungs are damaged, and we don't know if it's ever gonna get better," she said.

Lisa is on oxygen, and her husband serves as her caretaker.

"I'm constantly listening for her to cough," Harold Johnston said. "Waking up in the middle of the night, making sure she seems to be okay."

Modifications have been made to the Johnston's home to make life easier for Lisa.

"She's unstable when she gets up and walks, so when she walks into the bathroom, we're so worried about her falling, trying to get into the tub," Harold said.

Bars have been installed in the bathroom, and a caretaker helps Lisa bathe.

"People need to know the real story of what this can do to your life within a matter of days," Lisa said.

Lisa hopes her story will help people realize how serious the virus can be.

"I cannot understand how you'd want to put yourself at risk or your children or even a grandma at risk by not wearing a simple mask," she said.

