New Mexico COVID-19 survivor still dealing with complications months after diagnosis | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico COVID-19 survivor still dealing with complications months after diagnosis

Joy Wang
Updated: October 09, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A survivor of COVID-19 is warning people that their life may not return to normal after they are virus-free.

Lisa Johnston said she started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in May, and found out she had the virus in June.

Advertisement

"They wanted to send me to the hospital because they thought I had a blood clot in my lungs, and to find out it was COVID," Lisa said.

Prior to being diagnosed with COVID, Lisa said she was able to walk and breathe on her own. Now, the 46-year-old said she has trouble doing both.

"My lungs are damaged, and we don't know if it's ever gonna get better," she said.

Lisa is on oxygen, and her husband serves as her caretaker.

"I'm constantly listening for her to cough," Harold Johnston said. "Waking up in the middle of the night, making sure she seems to be okay."

Modifications have been made to the Johnston's home to make life easier for Lisa.

"She's unstable when she gets up and walks, so when she walks into the bathroom, we're so worried about her falling, trying to get into the tub," Harold said. 

Bars have been installed in the bathroom, and a caretaker helps Lisa bathe. 

"People need to know the real story of what this can do to your life within a matter of days," Lisa said.

Lisa hopes her story will help people realize how serious the virus can be.

"I cannot understand how you'd want to put yourself at risk or your children or even a grandma at risk by not wearing a simple mask," she said.

The Johnstons set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. Click here to donate


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody
APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody
Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports
Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Advertisement


New Mexico COVID-19 survivor still dealing with complications months after diagnosis
New Mexico COVID-19 survivor still dealing with complications months after diagnosis
Former NMSU fraternity member sentenced in hazing shooting case
Former NMSU fraternity member sentenced in hazing shooting case
Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief
Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief
New tool can help educators deal with stress of teaching during a pandemic
New tool can help educators deal with stress of teaching during a pandemic
Software company used for contract tracing in NM involved in lawsuit in Texas
Software company used for contract tracing in NM involved in lawsuit in Texas