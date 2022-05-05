New Mexico COVID-19 update: 11 new deaths, 53 hospitalizations, 357 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 11 new deaths, 53 hospitalizations, 357 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 11 new deaths, 53 hospitalizations, 357 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 05, 2022 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 357 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There are currently 53 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 53 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 4 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 11 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,547 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 357 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.
  • 523,621 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 10,708 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque home buyers struggle with soaring prices and low inventory
Albuquerque home buyers struggle with soaring prices and low inventory
Latest: New Mexico Wildfire Watch
Latest: New Mexico Wildfire Watch
APD: Driver inattention cited as possible cause of fatal motorcycle crash
APD: Driver inattention cited as possible cause of fatal motorcycle crash
Biden approves disaster declaration for New Mexico wildfires
Biden approves disaster declaration for New Mexico wildfires
Evacuation efforts continue for residents in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire area
Evacuation efforts continue for residents in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire area