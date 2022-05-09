New Mexico COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths, 36 hospitalizations, 707 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths, 36 hospitalizations, 707 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 12 new deaths, 36 hospitalizations, 707 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 09, 2022 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 707 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are currently 36 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 36 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 4 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 12 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,568 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 707 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.
  • 524,644 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 15,891 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Homicide investigation launched near Candelaria and San Mateo
APD: Homicide investigation launched near Candelaria and San Mateo
APD: 6 shot, 4 dead in separate Sunday shootings
APD: 6 shot, 4 dead in separate Sunday shootings
BCSO chopper video shows cars doing donuts in Albuquerque intersection
BCSO chopper video shows cars doing donuts in Albuquerque intersection
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire: Evacuations in place for some communities in Mora County
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire: Evacuations in place for some communities in Mora County
Latest: New Mexico Wildfire Watch
Latest: New Mexico Wildfire Watch