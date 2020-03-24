New Mexico creates coronavirus business recovery fund | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico creates coronavirus business recovery fund

New Mexico creates coronavirus business recovery fund

The Associated Press
Created: March 24, 2020 12:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's State Investment Council has approved the creation of a $100 million business recovery fund to help medium-sized companies meet payroll obligations and avoid layoffs amid economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council overseen by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham controls a $23 billion portfolio of investments that support public education.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, it voted unanimously to channel assets from the state's Severance Tax Permanent Fund to provide emergency recovery loans.

Some council members object to offering emergency loans to employers who are headquartered outside the state.

The new program is designed to complement other state and federal economic rescue efforts.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Advertisement


Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions
Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
UNM postpones spring commencement ceremony
UNM postpones spring commencement ceremony